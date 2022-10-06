The brief was sent to me from International Distillers Limited (IDL), Sri Lanka, at the peak of Covid, and the massive downswing of the Sri Lankan economy. This created a golden opportunity…, a chance to re-invent a bad existing brand that would connect emotionally with the local Sri Lankan consumer, an opportunity to change the emphasis of the brand name, to something that could truly resonate, and create a sense of pride and brand loyalty like never before. The white peacock- is both rare and symbolic of divine self-realization, and a purified cleansed soul. The divine self resurrected from the fires and fears of damnation, aligned to the higher consciousness. In essence, it represents clarity, purity, and pride much in keeping with the rebranding of Celebration Vodka.

