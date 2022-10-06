Read full article on original website
packagingoftheworld.com
FMJ Mooncake Gift Box 2022
A meaningful project when we were approached by a traditional local bakery manufacturer to create a series of mooncake gift box packaging for their 2022 Mooncake Festival event and promotion. We came up with the design direction from a blank canvas. From the colour palette to the finishing of the...
packagingoftheworld.com
Lozena Nuts
Lozena is a Syrian brand for nuts and coffee. The client needs were fulfilled as he needed a simple design and colors showing his product.
packagingoftheworld.com
IVY cafe – branding
The client wanted to create a simple, elegant, youthful and distinctive coffee brand that reflects the spirit of activity and vitality when drinking coffee. The customer wanted to enter the ivy leaf. She has combined IVY coffee beans in a way that reflects the vision and spirit of the brand, and has used a young, fun font that reflects the vibrancy and dynamism when using this brand’s product.
packagingoftheworld.com
CELEBRATION VODKA
The brief was sent to me from International Distillers Limited (IDL), Sri Lanka, at the peak of Covid, and the massive downswing of the Sri Lankan economy. This created a golden opportunity…, a chance to re-invent a bad existing brand that would connect emotionally with the local Sri Lankan consumer, an opportunity to change the emphasis of the brand name, to something that could truly resonate, and create a sense of pride and brand loyalty like never before. The white peacock- is both rare and symbolic of divine self-realization, and a purified cleansed soul. The divine self resurrected from the fires and fears of damnation, aligned to the higher consciousness. In essence, it represents clarity, purity, and pride much in keeping with the rebranding of Celebration Vodka.
packagingoftheworld.com
Sly Dog Rum
The bottle stands out and contrasts competitors in a retail or dark bar environment. A total matt black finish helps the bottle absorb light and stand alone. A sharp bite of neon orange captures the fiery flavour and helps customers understand the product immediately. After a few months of trading...
packagingoftheworld.com
Grisbì WILD Limited Edition
Background: The brand Grisbì has been owned by Vicenzi S.p.A., the Italian leader in the bakery sector, since 2005. It is the velvety cream-filled shortcrust pastry par excellence. Its delicious, exclusive recipe makes it a unique product; female consumers think it is synonymous with a shape and filling, even for products that are not pastries. This significant awareness forms the basis for the ‘Grisbì wild’ project.
packagingoftheworld.com
IKA Glow Balm
Strategic positioning Brand-, logo- & packaging identity: IKA Beauty GLOW as YOU are! When you are your best you, you glow! That’s why IKA developed the perfect GLOW BALM for you in your trusted yellow bullet. Like a hybrid serum and tinted balm. Its decadent yet lightweight texture makes it feel like a serum disguised as a balm! Not sticky, not tacky but just the right pampering for your lips. No confusion with a lipstick. It’s au naturel and dewy YOU!
