New Foundation takes ‘No Limits’ approach to securing mentors for children in Adams County

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When it comes to helping kids, there are no limits. So, it’s a fitting name for a new charity in Adams County that wants to partner with mentors for kids in the community.

Carl Riggins and his wife Debbie of Turnt Up Entertainment are establishing the “No Limits” Foundation, and they want to kick it off in a big way. On November 5th, from 7-9:30 p.m., the “No Limits” Annual Celebration takes off at The Sound Farm at 2166 Graces Run Road Winchester, Ohio.

Carl has always been an entertainer who loves to sing and play the guitar. He’s taught his wife Debbie to play too. He’s good at getting a crowd involved and having a good time. After DJ’ing a couple of successful family weddings, the Riggins decided to start a side DJ business.

About a year ago, Carl approached Debbie about putting on a big production with acts, lights, projectors, and the whole shebang. He said, “Once she’s talked into something, she’s amazing to watch.” They started planning. Fast forward to Erwin Farms, where Veronica Grooms, Adams County Common Pleas Court Administrator, heard Carl playing. Grooms asked Carl if he would be interested in working with a music arts program for the Wilson Children’s Home, and he didn’t hesitate to say, “Yes.”

Carl and Debbie played music for the Children’s Home Christmas party and enjoyed hanging out with the kids. They started spending more time there and “saw a bigger need than just learning guitar.” Debbie suggested they tie the production they were planning with the Children’s Home. They wanted to develop a way to help individuals who want to mentor children but may have financial limitations. If the Riggins could start a Foundation that offered reimbursement assistance to potential mentors, perhaps more couples and individuals would step up and offer to spend time with a child.

Carl learned about the LINK program and spoke with the Coordinator, Jude Endicott. He asked, “How can we link these programs together?” Carl understood that LINK was busy recruiting mentors and decided the “No Limits” program could be the money behind the mentors. The idea is that mentors can take a child to dinner, a movie, a festival, or event and not worry about the cost. The program will pay for the cost of the child and mentor.

The November 5th event promises a lovely evening of wine, appetizers, and entertainment. They will welcome you red carpet style to the music of Carl Schneider’s steel drum band. The outstanding talent includes Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, Ripley, Ohio, the West Union High School Steel Drum Band, Carl Schneider, the West Union High School Choir, Harry Pedigo Music, Daniel Horsely, Honey Hush, Mike Cisco, Stu Lax, Steve Zornes, Ben Jones, and more to be determined. The acts will last about 10 minutes each, and Carl Schneider will play during a 30-minute intermission for the silent auction bidding. Custom Captures Photography and Videography will snap photos and make them available for purchase.

Silent auction items thus far include a Wine Basket, Scentsy basket, a mini session with Hazelbaker Photography, a mini session with Custom Captures, Flower Basket, Art Print & T-Shirts, a Homecooked dinner for four and cinnamon rolls, a Bourbon Basket, and three miscellaneous baskets. If you’d like to donate an auction item, please get in touch with Carl or Debbie at the Turnt Up Entertainment Facebook page.

The” No Limits” event is platinum sponsored by the Manchester Veteran’s Club. Sponsorship packages are available from $100 - $1000. Tickets for the event are $100.00 each and are available at Eventbrite – “No Limits” Annual Celebration. Enjoy a night out for a great cause and learn about the importance of mentoring. There are no limits to what we can do if we come together and care for children.