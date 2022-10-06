ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
IFLScience

Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?

The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
