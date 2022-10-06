Read full article on original website
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead
At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
Thailand shooting: Heartbreaking moment 24 kids massacred during their nursery nap time are carried away in tiny coffins
HEARTBREAKING photos show tiny coffins being loaded into a truck after a sacked cop broke into a nursery before stabbing and shooting 24 toddlers as they slept. The maniac slaughtered 38 people in a shocking rampage at a daycare centre in Na Klang, Thailand, then shot his wife and son dead before turning the gun on himself.
HuffPost
Mass Shooting At Day Care Center In Thailand Leaves More Than 30 Dead, Including Dozens Of Kids
BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired from...
