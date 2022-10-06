Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO