Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Osceola 3 – 2
Timber Creek Girls Volleyball (12-4) The Lady Wolves start off a busy week with a big 3-2 win over the Osceola Kowboys tonight. The team returns home to take on the Boone Braves tomorrow night in the Wolves Den. #WeAreTC.
Boys Varsity Football beats Colonial 44 – 0
Timber Creek Boys Varsity Football (3-4) @AJWILLIAMSQB hits @MarcusKral_ with a 25 yd TD pass. @TreWoodQB2023 1 yd TD run. @AJWILLIAMSQB hits @TreWoodQB2023 with a 33 yd TD pass. @AJWILLIAMSQB hits @EvanVanDyke with a 27 yd TD pass. @NathanielHull26 15 yd TD run. Barack Matviak 4 yd TD run. Timber...
Varsity Football | GAMEDAY vs Colonial Grenadiers
The varsity football team is set to travel to Colonial High School to take on the Grenadiers this coming Friday night. The Wolves have dominated Colonial defeating the Grenadiers 17-0 all time and will look to continue that success this week. Be sure to follow the Timber Creek football twitter...
Boys Golf | Winter Park Invitational
Good luck to Coach Abruzere and boys golf as the team travels to Rio Pinar Country Club to compete the in the Winter Park Invitational today. The event is scheduled to begin at 8AM. Go Wolves!. Event | Winter Park Invitational. Location | Rio Pinar Country Club. Start Time |...
