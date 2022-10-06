Read full article on original website
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine -- to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
coinjournal.net
Huobi Token (HT) price prediction after the buyout by About Capital
Huobi Token price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as cryptocurrencies have crashed. HT/USDT was trading at $4.33, which was about 15% above the lowest level this month. It has crashed by more than 89% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of more than $673 million.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinjournal.net
FTX could move headquarters to the U.S. after SEC registration, says Bankman-Fried
FTX could move its headquarters from The Bahamas to the United States after registering with the regulatory agencies in the US. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, revealed that the cryptocurrency exchange could move its headquarters to the United States after registering with the US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC).
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto’s Evolution as an Asset Class Needs Better Accounting
Last year, bitcoin passed a key milestone toward institutional acceptance as an array of publicly traded companies added it to their corporate treasuries. Alongside traditional financial instruments, and despite a significant price drawdown, companies such as Tesla, Block (formerly Square), and Coinbase still hold over $100 million worth of bitcoin today.
coinbureau.com
This is How They Will Regulate Crypto!
When it comes to large supranational financial organisations, there is none that has quite the reputation of the IMF. Whether it’s “saving” countries from fiscal ruin or extending “life lines” to those on the brink, the IMF stands ready. And, this international loan shark has...
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
Crypto Influencer Accuses Former SEC Division Director Of Taking Bribe To Declare Ethereum A Commodity
Amid a prolonged legal dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain company Ripple over the unauthorized sale of XRP XRP/USD coins, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong has accused the former SEC Director of the Division of Corporation Finance William Hinman of allegedly receiving a bribe to designate Ethereum ETH/USD a commodity.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Probes Bored Ape Creator for Potential Unregistered Securities Sale
The commission is interested in whether some of Yuga’s NFTs behave like securities. Yuga Labs – the team behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection – is now under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The commission is examining whether the company...
e-cryptonews.com
Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency
When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
Investopedia
BNY Mellon Will Hold Bitcoin and Ether On Behalf of Customers
After winning the approval of New York's financial regulator earlier this fall, the Bank of New York Mellon is all set to hold its customers' bitcoin and ether starting this week. The nation’s oldest bank has added cryptocurrencies to its custody services. Key Takeaways. BNY Mellon will begin to...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale files opening brief in Bitcoin ETF battle against SEC
Rallying support for a U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert said it is time the SEC approved one. The comments came as Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of DCG, filed its opening brief against the securities regulator, which has continually rejected and delayed spot BTC ETF applications.
invezz.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on...
protocol.com
Coinbase just launched a think tank. Meet the SEC veteran leading it.
It was a quirky dig at the SEC. “I've decided not to set any curfew for my teenager. I'll just ground her if she comes home later than I'd like. Regulation by enforcement,” Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal wrote on LinkedIn last week, referencing what his company feels is the SEC’s heavy-handed approach to crypto.
coinjournal.net
There is no basis for Binance to delist multiple HNT trading pairs, says Helium’s COO
Crypto exchange Binance is set to delist some HNT trading pairs, but the Helium Foundation’s chief operating officer says there is no basis for such action. The chief operating officer of the Helium Foundation, Scott Sigel, believes that there is no basis for Binance to delist multiple HNT trading pairs on its platform.
financefeeds.com
Bitfinex connects to UK crypto custodian Digivault
“Custody and credit risk represent the key foundational requirements for institutional customers seeking exposure to Bitcoin and the emerging digital token economy. Digivault’s ExchangeConnect represents a comprehensive custody solution for institutional customers entering the space.”. Bitfinex has integrated Digivault ExchangeConnect in order to allow clients holding their assets within...
