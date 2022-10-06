Read full article on original website
VITA INDUSTRIAL COMPLETES STRATEGIC BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH NIT ALASKA TO OFFER COMPREHENSIVE INDUSTRIAL TRAINING
The partnership with Alaska’s leading resource for vocational training will help drive the transition to a safer, more efficient lifting environment. Practical training in the use of the Vita Load Navigator and other construction courses will be offered in Alaska and Colorado. Vita Industrial has announced a Strategic Business...
PAC Machinery Rebranding Bags and Materials Business Positions Company for the Future
PAC Machinery (PAC), announced today, the rebranding of its Rollbag® Bags and Materials business, previously known as Converting Technology Inc. (CTI), now PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. The rebranding is announced to coincide with PAC’s new website launch that unifies all of PAC’s industry leading packaging equipment divisions and brands. Another goal of the rebranding plan includes improved awareness for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials for automatic bagging machines, including PAC’s Rollbag brand of bagging machines.
Jaclyn Herrera’s CMO Role Expands to Include SVP Product Sales Responsibilities
Proven Sales Team Leadership to Strengthen Vortex’s Go-to-Market Strategy. The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the promotion of Jaclyn (Jackie) Herrera, Chief Marketing Officer, to the new and expanded role of Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of Product Sales. In this augmented role, Jackie will lead the company’s customer experience and territory sales managers as well as the marketing team in a more unified approach to communicating and promoting Vortex’s broad products and solutions portfolio.
WSP USA Promotes Nolan Rome to Central Region Development Director
Rome is transitioning from the Property and Buildings national business line to the Central Region leadership team, representing all sectors. Nolan Rome has been promoted to Central Region development director at WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. In his new role, Rome will work with regional,...
Kevin Martin Joins HDR as Transportation Digital Delivery Services Advisor
OMAHA, Neb. — Kevin Martin has joined HDR as the transportation digital delivery services advisor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Martin will provide strategic support and technical expertise for digital delivery advisory projects for highway and roadway clients, including the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State and Highway Officials, state departments of transportation and local public agencies. He will be joining HDR’s industry-leading group of digital delivery transportation experts, who are assisting clients across North America in developing digital delivery standards and planning for agencywide implementation of digital delivery. As the adoption of 3D model-based deliverables increases, he will also work with HDR’s construction engineering and construction management experts to improve interdisciplinary coordination, manage project risks and optimize constructability.
Kenmark Interiors Becomes Exclusive Texas Distributor of Välinge Flooring
Known as “hardened wood flooring,” the revolutionary engineered product is a favorite among discerning architects and designers. Kenmark Interiors, a Dallas-based specialty interior finish-out contractor, has exclusively sourced yet another innovative product for Texas’ architecture and design community. Välinge Flooring, a revolutionary wood flooring known as “hardened wood flooring,” is in a category all on its own: it provides the luxurious look and feel of real wood and combines it with unparalleled durability, ease of installation, and water resistance.
Avvir Joins Hexagon AB to Accelerate Product Growth and Industry Adoption
The reality analysis company will continue to operate as stand alone entity within the Hexagon portfolio. Avvir, a reality analysis company providing a system of record for buildings to the construction industry, today announced that it has joined Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Avvir will strengthen the Smart Digital Reality[TM] capabilities of Hexagon, joining their Geosystems division. By integrating with Hexagon, Avvir will gain access to a suite of reality capture solutions and services plus Hexagon’s BIM, virtual design and construction (VDC) solutions. This will bolster the platform’s ability to empower an autonomous workflow approach to construction.
Russelectric Names Robert W. Chapman & Co. Manufacturer’s Representative for Washington Metropolitan Area
Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces that Robert W. Chapman & Co. has been named Russelectric manufacturer’s representative for the territory of District of Columbia, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Robert W. Chapman & Co. (Chapman...
NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FOR HYDRAJAWS LIMITED
Hydrajaws Ltd, the world’s largest and most trusted manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, has relocated its global headquarters to Tamworth in Staffordshire. High demand for its product range has driven continuous growth in the business, now requiring additional capacity which could not be contained in its previous premises. Twenty-nine staff now occupy the new HQ in Tamworth, substantial growth from the original three employees in the 1980s.
Simpson Strong-Tie Wins 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Awards for Quik Drive® PROHSD Wood-to-Steel Solution and Strong-Drive® TF Wood-to-Steel Screws
Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has received two Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) — the first in the Attachments Drills/Drivers category for its Quik Drive PROHSD75 Wood-to-Steel solution and the second in the Metal Screws category for its Strong-Drive TF Wood-to-Steel screws. The awards are judged by a diverse panel of professional tradespeople as well as media sponsor judges (all of whom make up a team with decades of experience handling, operating and/or testing hundreds of tools, accessories and fasteners each year).
Aduro Announces Readiness of Scaled-up Continuous Flow Plastic Reactor for Customer Trials
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces it is entering final stages of completion of its pilot-scale HydrochemolyticTM continuous flow plastic (“R2 Plastic”) reactor.
Weller’s Powerful New Soldering Station available at TestEquity
New WXsmart series is connecting the future of soldering with traceability and process control. TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that Weller’s all new WXsmart family of soldering stations is now available to its customers. “Anyone in electronics...
Virtual Surveyor Unveils Innovative Method of Generating Topographic Surfaces from Drone Survey Data
Virtual Surveyor has unveiled newly developed Auto-Flip Edges functionality that generates more accurate terrain surfaces from drone survey data. This innovative triangulation process is included in Version 8.7 of the popular Virtual Surveyor software package, along with upgrades in overall ease of use. Virtual Surveyor is a robust surveying software...
