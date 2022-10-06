Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Ashley Furniture launches multi-state STEM initiative
ARCADIA, Wis. – Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) has launched a multi-state K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning initiative to expose thousands of students to technical trades and the associated career opportunities with hands-on classroom projects. Ashley, in partnership with curriculum developer, The STEM Academy (STEM 101),...
Comments / 0