Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad from Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's campaign featured an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his GOP challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th District.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
