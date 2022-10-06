2 men shot and killed inside Alief-area Vietnamese restaurant may have been targeted, police say

Two people died after multiple men entered a Vietnamese restaurant in the Alief area and opened fire, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road.

Witnesses told Houston police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.

Police did not release the identities of the victims, but did describe them as a 63-year-old man and a 30-to 40-year-old man.

After the shooting, the witnesses said the suspects took off.

Police described the suspects only as one to three Asian males.

Investigators are checking for surveillance footage in the area.

Officials believe the victims were targeted.

Investigators said it's unclear how many people were inside the restaurant. By the time officers arrived, only the two victims and employees were present, and all patrons had left the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.