Hank
6d ago
Yep, bring in outside corporate entities so we keep Virginia the biggest corporatists state in the union. Of course, no surprise coming from a Republican billionaire oligarch. I won't doubt if they take away our home growing rights and make everyone buy from corporate monopolies. Of course, it will help the black markets remain strong. You know, that prison industry complex influence thing. Money all around for all.. if you are an oligarch or already rich that is, cause their greed just cannot stand the idea that the citizens may benefit from the pie. They are eating cake and taking the whole pie with a middle finger up to the average citizens.
