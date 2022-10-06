ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Lawrence University to mark Indigenous People’s Day

Lawrence University in Appleton will hold its seventh annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 10, on the lawn in front of Main Hall. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Many cities and states across the...
APPLETON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30

Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Fitchburg, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Brown County, WI
Crime & Safety
Madison365

Lawrence University announces full-tuition financial aid program

Lawrence University in Appleton on Monday announced “Lawrence Advantage,” a program to use donated funds to “fully meet the demonstrated institutional need of students from Wisconsin and Illinois – the top two states represented among Lawrence’s incoming students,” according to a press release. The...
APPLETON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy