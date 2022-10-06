Read full article on original website
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
Lawrence University to mark Indigenous People’s Day
Lawrence University in Appleton will hold its seventh annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 10, on the lawn in front of Main Hall. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Many cities and states across the...
Dr. Shawn Robinson set to embark on 135-mile bike ride to raise funds for and awareness of dyslexia
For the third year. the annual Dyslexia Awareness Ride will promote dyslexia awareness while raising money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center here in Madison. This year’s event, a bike ride from Oshkosh to Fitchburg, will take place on Friday, Oct. 7. Dr. Shawn Robinson, a literacy educator, author,...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30
Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
Lawrence University announces full-tuition financial aid program
Lawrence University in Appleton on Monday announced “Lawrence Advantage,” a program to use donated funds to “fully meet the demonstrated institutional need of students from Wisconsin and Illinois – the top two states represented among Lawrence’s incoming students,” according to a press release. The...
