Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
BUSINESS
Ageless and scandal-proof: Chinese tech groups bank on virtual influencers

China’s movie star influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi — aka Austin Li the “lipstick king” — used to draw tens of millions of buyers to ecommerce platforms, however scandals and their subsequent disappearances uncovered the dangers of crossing the Chinese Communist occasion. Enter the digital...
CELEBRITIES
Google looking to stem flow of users from Android to iOS: claim

With the Pixel 7 and seven Pro smartphones, considered one of Google’s most important goals seems to be stemming the move of customers from Android to iOS, a know-how analyst with the corporate Counterpoint Research claims. In a blog post, Maurice Klaehne supplied figures to indicate that within the...
CELL PHONES
AI belongs on the street alongside cops, researchers urge

‘RoboCop’ was brutal satire about policing, however a group of researchers at a U.S. nationwide lab may even see it as the way forward for regulation enforcement, in keeping with the digital rights advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation. An autonomous synthetic intelligence that may take the wheel throughout chases,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
GCHQ Jeremy Fleming China Tech Threat

No actual risk from TikTok says GCHQ boss, however there may be actual concern over China’s digital currencies and its Beidou sat nav community. China is attempting to impose its values in science and expertise, the top of the UK’s GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) has warned. Jeremy Fleming...
CHINA
How to merge and delete duplicate contacts on iPhone

(Pocket-lint) – There was a time when all of your contacts have been saved on the nice quaint SIM card so duplicate contacts wasn’t actually a factor – or a minimum of not as a lot of a factor as it’s today. Now, your cellphone’s contacts...
CELL PHONES
Shocking! Dangerous AirTag BANNED! Check bad news for Apple

Apple AirTag has been banned by Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. Check particulars right here. Apple Airtag has been banned by Germany’s Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. The system has been termed harmful and must be turned off by the airline. Lufthansa knowledgeable about the identical by replying to a question raised by a Twitter consumer named David Thomas (@djthomashome). “@lufthansa Rumour is spreading that #Lufthansa has #banned #airtags from checked baggage = is that this hearsay appropriate? = are @Apple AirTags banned out of your flights? = thanks,” @djthomashome tweeted.
TECHNOLOGY
World’s first AI-backed swing to be launched in India’s Himachal Pradesh

“The AI may even assist monitor individuals and bounce grasp’s efficiency throughout hundreds of thousands of knowledge factors and ship optimized approvals for leaping. Having a very clever AI shall be an edge for a Jump Master and his crew ensuring no harm, incident, or causality can occur on the positioning. For instance, AI won’t approve the bounce if there may be something improper with the adopted bounce protocol or worldwide requirements,” mentioned Soni.
TECHNOLOGY
How will 6G transform the workplace?

The subsequent technology of connectivity is on the horizon, promising to supply lightning quick speeds that can change the best way individuals use their gadgets. The innovation of 6G isn’t nearly speeds, although. The subsequent technology expertise will go far past 5G’s capabilities, opening the door to a number of use instances tough to think about right this moment.
TECHNOLOGY
UK Is Ninth Best Country To Live Digitally

The UK has risen one place in Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life index, however is ranked thirty second globally for ‘Internet quality’. The digital expertise for residents of the United Kingdom is fairly good, because the nation’s digital high quality of life rating improved over the previous 12 months.
U.K.
Ericsson to Provide AI-based Cognitive Software Solutions for Network Optimization to Vodafone Oman

Ericsson and Vodafone in Oman have partnered to empower the telecom firm’s community infrastructure growth throughout a number of domains. This newest step within the two corporations’ ongoing partnership will see Ericsson present AI-based Cognitive Software options for community optimization to facilitate data-driven selections and assist Vodafone in implementing zero-touch operations (ZTO) and anomaly detection capabilities.
BUSINESS
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip

It’s nonetheless very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 solely launching final month – however we’re beginning to hear just a few whispers about what to anticipate subsequent 12 months. The newest prediction of notice issues the 5G modem contained in the iPhone 15.
CELL PHONES
October Prime Day: Save 40% on this portable solar generator

It’s not usually we see Prime Day offers on greater battery banks just like the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, which is a disgrace contemplating how helpful they’ve change into up to now few years for many who like going tenting or who could should cope with energy outages. Luckily, you possibly can choose up this spectacular energy station from Amazon for $210, somewhat than the $350 retail value it’s often going for, which is a big $140 low cost.
ECONOMY
Apple’s iPhone 14 Is Calling 911 When Users Ride Roller Coasters. Here’s Why – NBC New York

Several new iPhone 14 customers might have gotten a fright whereas on a curler coaster experience, however not for the explanation you would possibly anticipate. The Wall Street Journal studies that the iPhone 14’s automobile crash detection expertise, which routinely alerts 911 if it senses a collision, has been mistakenly figuring out curler coaster rides for severe accidents.
CELL PHONES
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform

Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform. Text analytics specialist Canvs AI has launched a connector for the Forsta Survey platform, enabling customers to import responses to open-ended questions, together with related cross-tab knowledge, immediately into Canvs for evaluation. New York-based Canvs makes use of a patented AI...
BUSINESS
Zuckerberg set expectations for Meta Quest Pro at rock bottom

‘s new $1,500 digital actuality headset. Mark Zuckerberg himself was too. In an interview published Tuesday with The Verge, Zuckerberg stated VR, the know-how he guess his complete $340 billion firm on a yr in the past, is coming into “the trough of disillusionment.” That’s a time period of us within the tech business like to make use of when pleasure round a brand new know-how drastically wanes.
BUSINESS
UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI to Acquire NVIDIA-AMD-driven HPC System from HPE – High-Performance Computing News Analysis

October 11, 2022 — DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) at the moment introduced it’s constructing a supercomputer for Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), which is devoted to AI, designed to speed up scientific discovery. The purpose is to allow the college to run advanced AI fashions with massive knowledge units in such in fields as power, transportation and the surroundings.
ENGINEERING

