Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
theburn.com
Paris Baguette actively seeking locations in Loudoun
Exciting news for fans of the Paris Baguette restaurant chain. The Burn has confirmed that they are actively seeking locations in Loudoun County. Several locations are reportedly being considered including in Sterling and in Ashburn, but we are also told that nothing is finalized yet and viable locations are still being sought.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
NBC Washington
Youngest Beltway Sniper Survivor Reflects on ‘Precious' Life
The youngest survivor of the Beltway sniper shootings that terrorized the D.C. region 20 years ago was a middle school student in Prince George’s County when he was shot. “I’m very thankful and blessed to still be alive,” Iran Brown said. “And I definitely look at life as more precious than before.”
WTOP
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year
BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
UPDATE: Senior Alert for Alexandria man canceled
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing man from Alexandria. According to the Virginia State Police, 82-year-old Aschenaki Tafere was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Wythe Street in Alexandria. He is described as a Black man who...
tysonsreporter.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
fox5dc.com
The Greene Turtle hosts grand opening celebration in Brandywine
The well-known Maryland-based sports restaurant The Greene Turtle is expanding. On Monday, Oct. 10, they hosted a grand opening celebration in Brandywine, Maryland. There were special drinks, giveaways, live music, and of course great food, and FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was there for the fun!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theburn.com
Hotel, daycare latest tenants coming to Loudoun’s Kincora development
A 136-room hotel and a daycare center are the newest tenants to sign on at the slowly growing Kincora development in Loudoun County. The two new businesses will be coming to parcels of land next door to the Wawa convenience store that opened this past April. So far, the brand...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1933 Falls Church Home with Antique Charm
The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.
"It lets you know with all the bad in the world, there's still good," | Woodbridge family business destroyed in fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge family says they've received an incredible amount of support from their community and through the GoFundMe page they launched. On Sept. 28, Penny's Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road was burnt to the ground. Richard Archie says his parents, Henry and Annie Archie opened...
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
NBC Washington
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
mocoshow.com
DC and Baltimore Named Among ‘Worst Cities For Driving’ in New Report
With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in. Washington DC and Baltimore, the two closest major cities included in the list, were both ranked among the worst cities to drive in, ranked in the bottom 7 of the 100 cities listed.
Comments / 0