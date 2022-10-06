Read full article on original website
HP Pavilion All in One Desktop stuck in a loop
Yesterday our main PC became stuck in a loop and I am trying to find out how to get any further. We had been using the PC with no issues and working on an excel document. Once finished, I attempted to access the internet to browse some websites and it froze. I tried to do a task manager to see if I could identify which program was holding it up (as we still had excel open, Mailwasher as well as Outlook in addition to the browser but nothing happened. Eventually after about an hour the screen went blue and a message from Windows stating there had been an error and it would attempt to fix (I cant remember everything it said). It then did 4 stages of a scan/fix which took about 30 minutes and then opened up the start screen as per normal.
Keep my email address?
I've been with Talktalk broadband and landline for the past 15 years. I have a talktalk email address. The cost is usually about £24 per month. For my mobile I use Vodafone, about £26 per month. I'd like to stop using and paying for my landline but talktalk don't seem to offer this option. Vodafone are offering Fibre Broadband (plus a special offer of a Kindle Fire tablet) for £19, until the end of this month. If I chose to change to Vodafone would I have to use a totally different email address or could I keep the present talktalk address, even though I I wouldn't be paying them for Broadband etc? Thanks.
New Kettle?
Has anyone any advice on good long lasting brands of kettles?. We usually pay £25-35 for one but they only tend to last 3-4 years and then they leak or the element goes. Recently I've been looking at the more expensive ones like Dualit at £100+ , does anyone have any experience of them of another long lasting brand? Is it worth paying more, or are you just paying for a name?
Soap episodes entirely set on location
Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
