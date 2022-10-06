TOWN OF CRANMOOR, WI (OnFocus) – According to a release, on October 9, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an unattended death in the Town of Cranmoor. A 41 year-old male who lived at the property was found deceased in an outbuilding on the property. Investigators were called out and responded to the scene. The male had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had previously been reported missing to the sheriff’s department.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO