Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The most goals scored by a single player in a match
The record for most goals scored by a single player in a match.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
MLS・
Premier League clubs send scouts to watch Lyon right-back Malo Gusto
A number of Premier League sides have sent scouts to watch Lyon right-back Malo Gusto this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane strike sees off Seagulls
Player ratings from the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham at the AMEX Stadium.
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Gabriel Martinelli confirms Arsenal contract talks
Gabriel Martinelli confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a contract extension.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
Chelsea make fresh contact with Michael Edwards over sporting director role
Chelsea have again spoken with Michael Edwards over their vacant sporting director position.
2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket set following dramatic Decision Day
The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket is set following a dramatic ending to the regular season on Decision Day.
MLS・
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
90min
872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0