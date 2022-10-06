John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it.

The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into a federal regulation in order to protect the program from a legal review that threatens its very existence. A federal judge in Texas recently blocked new DACA applicants, and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule on the program’s legality later this year.

This legal limbo has created an environment of fear and uncertainty for DACA recipients, whose very livelihoods could be forever changed with the stroke of a pen. While I appreciate the intention of these new regulations, the reality is that only Congress has the legal authority to implement policies that protect DACA recipients permanently and put them on the pathway to permanent residence.

More than 600,000 people are currently protected under DACA, though this is a fraction of the roughly 3.6 million undocumented immigrants brought as children to the U.S. And our state of North Carolina has welcomed over 23,000 recipients, the seventh largest contingent in the country.

In the 10 years since DACA came into effect, these young people have become an integral part of our work, faith, and social communities. But DACA recipients are more than just contributing members of our society; they are our neighbors and friends.

Most DACA recipients were brought to our country at a young age, too young to have had any say in the decision to come to this country. They have only ever considered themselves American and have done what anyone would to attain the American Dream.

As a pastor in North Carolina who has worked with and worshiped alongside DACA recipients, I know they are just as American as I am. They form families, join our churches, contribute to our economy and pay taxes, and earn college degrees.

It is our duty as Christians to follow God’s command to welcome, love and seek justice for the vulnerable. Many DACA recipients came to this country with their families to escape violence or poverty in their home countries; even after their arrival, these young people and their families remain vulnerable to social exclusion and the threat of deportation.

And with the legal challenges to DACA under consideration, it is all the more important that our leaders act fast to protect these young people.

The Bible is clear that when Christ returns to judge the nations, he will look to whether they gave food to the hungry, a drink to the thirsty, and shelter to the “stranger.” As Matthew 25 states, how we treat “the least of these” is how we treat Christ.

Our moral obligation to protect DACA recipients and acknowledge their many contributions is not just a matter of biblical principles but our shared American values. Though faith communities have historically been at the center of efforts to welcome vulnerable groups, this is something that defines who we are as regardless of our faith.

Today, hundreds of thousands of young immigrants will go to school or work, spend time with their family and friends, and plan their futures, knowing that a single court ruling could upend everything they have built in the only place they’ve ever called home.

As their neighbors and as Christians, we must not let this happen. I pray that our senators and representatives will reach a legislative consensus that affirms their inherent dignity and offers them the opportunity to keep thriving and contributing to our society.

John Robert Harris is the lead pastor of Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston.