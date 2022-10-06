Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Vernon News
MVNU announces Intel-approved engineering partnerships
MOUNT VERNON – As Intel officially breaks ground on new fabrication facilities in Central Ohio, Mount Vernon Nazarene University announced two partnerships that will prepare faculty to teach new skills and expose students to real-life experiences in semiconductor and semiconductor-related manufacturing. In collaboration with Kent State University, MVNU students...
Mount Vernon News
MVNU celebrates employees; Timmerman, Dennison lauded for contributions
MOUNT VERNON – Dr. Melanie Timmerman was named Faculty Member of the Year, while Dennis Dennison was named Staff Member of the Year as Mount Vernon Nazarene University celebrated the contributions of faculty and staff during the recent University Dinner. Timmerman, professor of business and dean of Jetter School...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio receives poor marks for public sector labor laws
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio ranks below nearly all of its neighbors and received one of the lowest grades available in a new report that ranks labor laws, public union membership and worker freedom across the country. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania free market think tank, gave Ohio a...
Mount Vernon News
Mayor recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr signed a proclamation for October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month at New Hope Industries last week. “We have a lot of partners in the city that employ persons with developmental disabilities,” he said, adding that those employers provide much-needed opportunities and get good workers in return.
Mount Vernon News
Local chorus celebrates its history with first post-pandemic performance
On Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 3 p.m., The Dogwood Blossoms Chorus will host its first post-pandemic performance at the Mount Vernon Nazarene University Thorne Performance Hall, 800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon. Together with a light-hearted narrated story, the chorus of 25 women will deliver chord-ringing, fun-filled barbershop harmony to...
Mount Vernon News
DAR essay contest announced
MOUNT VERNON – The Lucy Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting area students in grades five through eight to enter its 2021-2022 American History essay contest. The topic is Delegate to the Second Continental Congress. The Second Continental Congress met from May 10, 1775,...
