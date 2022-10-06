BALDWIN, WI – Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) recently honored retired past CEO Alison Page on a chilly Wednesday, September 28, 2022, morning with many guests, hospital staff, and friends gathered to witness this “love fest” for their former “Leader.” A leader who came to what was the troubled Baldwin Area Medical Center (BAMC) in 2009. WWH had planned this dedication ceremony for a gingko tree and bench on the WWH Fitness Trail to honor Page’s legacy of service to Western Wisconsin Health and the community a while ago, closer to the time of her retirement. But, like so many things COVID-19 got in the way and caused the dedication to be delayed until September 28.

