eLearning Data Security: 6 Ideas To Keep Your L&D Program Safe And Sound
A lot comes to mind when we talk about cybersecurity: antivirus software, firewalls, encryption, and much more. However, it’s important to remember that technology alone can’t keep your L&D program safe. The success of a cybersecurity program also depends on the people who will implement it and follow its guidelines. As cyberattack numbers soar each year and more employees work outside the office, the need for a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness plan becomes even greater. In this article, we highlight 6 crucial tips that will boost eLearning data security within your organization.
Outsourcing Compliance Training: How To Choose The Right Partner For Your Program
Is outsourcing compliance training content the right choice for your organization? There are a number of factors to consider, such as whether your team has the time to develop content internally and still handle their regular job duties, or if hiring compliance training companies is more cost-effective. Thus, you should identify your needs, get team feedback, and reevaluate your budget. This guide will help you outsource with ease and choose the best partner for the job.
Learning ROI: How To Measure The Business Impact Of Learning Programs
Tips To Measure Learning ROI And Real-World Impact. While the numbers will be different for every organization, it’s clear from numerous reports that learning programs deliver a significant return on the investment that companies make in educating their workers. Getting a good ROI for any investment is critical in business. This is particularly important for learning initiatives and tools because their value may not be clearly understood by the C-suite. HR and L&D teams need to make a strong business case in order to justify the value and critical importance of having the right learning technology platforms in place.
How Effective Is Digital Learning?
When does digital learning work best? There's no one answer to this question—it depends on the individual learner and the specific learning goals. However, general guidelines can help determine when digital learning is most effective. Generally speaking, digital learning support works best when it is used to supplement traditional...
Join LearnFlux: Redefine Corporate Training, Make An Impact (3-Day Virtual)
Hyderabad, India, September 04, 2022 – As most of us enter the last quarter of the financial year and get busy planning for next year's training budgets and strategy, CommLab India launches LearnFlux for L&D professionals on October 18–20. LearnFlux is a three-day virtual learning event where L&D pros from top global organizations share the best, the latest, and proven corporate training solutions.
