«The finer things in life are either immoral, or illegal, or make you fat». This was written by the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and perhaps he was right. Autumn has come, the time has also come to think about our physical well-being and that is why in this period we just can’t swallow those extra pounds. So far back from holidays, surely the phrase that has accompanied us in recent weeks has been: “Monday I start the diet, now I have too many things to think about”, and so September is over too. This is the ideal time to start a real upheaval of our eating habits, it’s time to make the healthy become routine, the time has come to really love each other. All this would imply a consultation with a specialist and the real desire to start a path that can last months (but which certainly would have evident and lasting effects). But if the “urgent” problem is those extra 4/5 kilos, a quick diet could help you lose weight right away. With the promise, however, that afterwards you will start a healthy and linear food path. Among the most sought after diets to lose excess pounds in a short time, the Express Diet certainly stands out. Minus 5 kg in 7 days. Here is the promise of the diet, which despite being restrictive (but not too much) is also quite balanced from a nutrient point of view. The Express Diet is simple to follow and helps cleanse the body.

DIETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO