Old Barracks to Have an Evening of Autumn Festivities and Fundraising

Come and spend an evening celebrating the autumn season at the Old Barracks Museum’s All Barracks Eve Fundraiser on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This family-friendly event will include period demonstrations, walking tours, kids’ activities, and will end with the telling of traditional spooky tales around a bonfire. Admission will include access to all the activities taking place inside the museum’s fence, while snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
Warren Street Multiservices: A One-Stop Shop that Offers a Bit of Everything

Whether you need a document notarized, a new passport photo, or even a wire transfer to a relative in another country, Warren Street Multiservices on 128 South Warren Street in downtown Trenton provides a one-stop shop for just about anything. From simple tasks to more complicated ones, the business handles everything from paper shredding to guiding clients through immigration paperwork.
