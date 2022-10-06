Read full article on original website
Old Barracks to Have an Evening of Autumn Festivities and Fundraising
Come and spend an evening celebrating the autumn season at the Old Barracks Museum’s All Barracks Eve Fundraiser on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This family-friendly event will include period demonstrations, walking tours, kids’ activities, and will end with the telling of traditional spooky tales around a bonfire. Admission will include access to all the activities taking place inside the museum’s fence, while snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
Warren Street Multiservices: A One-Stop Shop that Offers a Bit of Everything
Whether you need a document notarized, a new passport photo, or even a wire transfer to a relative in another country, Warren Street Multiservices on 128 South Warren Street in downtown Trenton provides a one-stop shop for just about anything. From simple tasks to more complicated ones, the business handles everything from paper shredding to guiding clients through immigration paperwork.
Plans Underway to Connect Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector to The D&R Canal
The City of Trenton is developing plans for two multi-use trail segments which will connect to existing trail circles including the Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector. The overall goal is to have a trail system developed throughout Trenton, connecting the city through walkable and bikeable circuits. Randy Baum,...
