Come and spend an evening celebrating the autumn season at the Old Barracks Museum’s All Barracks Eve Fundraiser on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This family-friendly event will include period demonstrations, walking tours, kids’ activities, and will end with the telling of traditional spooky tales around a bonfire. Admission will include access to all the activities taking place inside the museum’s fence, while snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO