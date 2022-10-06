ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Celtics Mailbag: Will a Grant Williams Contract Extension Get Done?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Why a Grant Williams extension should get done originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NBA season tips off in eight days. That means there’s one week left for the Boston Celtics and their three extension-eligible players to negotiate deals. The potential for extensions has been a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Kings' Domantas Sabonis Throws Down Vicious Poster Dunk Vs. Trail Blazers

Watch Sabonis throw down monster slam over Blazers defenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings' preseason seems to be off to a solid start. After Sacramento's 105-75 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3, the Kings are harnessing that momentum against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks in part to Domantas Sabonis' massive dunk toward the end of the first quarter of their 126-94 win.
PORTLAND, OR
NECN

Report: Celtics Sign Providence Guard A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 Deal

Report: C's sign Providence guard A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics went local with their latest addition to the training camp roster. Former Providence College standout A.J. Reeves signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's on Monday, per Forbes' Adam...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

How Celtics Can Reinvigorate Malcolm Brogdon and His Relentless Desire to Win

Forsberg: Why Boston is the perfect fit for a reinvigorated Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon is impossibly cool and collected. The man nicknamed, "The President" often feels unflappable. But beneath the composed exterior lies a competitor hellbent on winning. Those who know Malcolm Brogdon best believe...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Report: Celtics Aren't Involved in Jae Crowder Trade Talks

Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Draymond Green's Mom Denies Jordan Poole Altercation Was ‘Sucker Punch'

Draymond's mom denies JP altercation was 'sucker punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Coming off their fourth championship in eight years, the Warriors expected their championship repeat to be the biggest storyline heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. But once Draymond Green's fist landed on Jordan Poole's face at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECN

2022-23 NHL Season Preview: Five Bold Predictions for Boston Bruins

Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Brad Marchand Injury: Bruins Star Gives Update on His Rehab Progress

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand is making good progress, but more work remains before the Boston Bruins left winger is healthy enough to return to game action. The 34-year-old forward underwent a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27, with an expected recovery time of about six months.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Offered a Lot of Money to David Pastrnak

Report: Bruins willing to make strong financial commitment to Pastrnak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak said Monday during Media Day that he's "confident" a new contract extension will be worked out. The Bruins themselves also have stressed for months, and again on Monday, that Pastrnak is an awesome player and someone they want on their roster for a long time.
