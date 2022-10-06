J.M. Biggs: Jesus is really coming soon!

I have written about this subject so many times in the last few years. People just don’t get it, or don’t believe it. Jesus is coming real soon.

It is past time for us to start living rapture-ready. Pastors and church leaders must teach their congregations how to be ready when Jesus comes. It is amazing how no one wants him to come right now. People want to experience the finer things in life while here on Earth. They think they’re going to miss out on something. It sounds crazy, but a lot of Christians think that way.

Let me ask you a question. Everyone that is reading this article, think a minute. If Jesus came to you, and ask you to come go to Heaven right now, would you be hesitant?

A few months ago, I wrote to you about night visions I had about the marriage supper. This happened on three different occasions. Jesus has said again; that it is almost ready. That means he’s about to come and get his bride (the church). Who will be ready? The devil will do everything in his power to make sure we are not. If you do not learn to fight him, he will succeed. How do we fight him? With the power of the word of God. Listen; I know most of the saints don’t read their bible. You must start. Because your life depends on it. We are body and spirit. We must feed our body food — or it will die. We must feed our spirit the word — or it will die. It is as simple as that. We must also keep our garments clean, free from sin. The bridegroom (Jesus) will not accept his bride(the church) if they have on filthy (sinful) garments. The Bible declares: And a voice came out of the throne, saying, Praise our God, all ye his servants, and ye that fear him, both small and great. And I heard as it were the voice of a great multitude, and as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of mighty thunderings, saying, Alleluia; for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth. Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honor to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready. And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of the saints. And he saith unto me, write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God. Revelation 19:5-9.