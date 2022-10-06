Read full article on original website
@ Satellite Innovation — RF-DESIGN to spotlight their RF family of products
RF-DESIGN will be participating in the Satellite Innovation event, occurring during Silicon Valley Space Week, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California — Satellite Innovation runs from October 11th through the 12th. RF-DESIGN will be present in booth #35 and will be offering information regarding their satellite...
Space Foundation releases The Space Report 2022 Q3
Space Foundation has released The Space Report 2022 Q3, which examines key global space workforce data, a recruiting bonanza for the U.S. Space Force, a technological leap to treat astronaut injuries, and a new generation of spacesuits designed to fit 99% of the world’s adults. In a four-part analysis,...
SpaceLink receives tech demo contract from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
SpaceLink has been awarded a contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to study how commercial optical ground terminals will integrate into the Near Space Network. The funded study includes a demonstration of end-to-end transport of multi-source data at the SpaceLink gateway in the Mojave Desert. SpaceLink is creating...
Advances in LEO satellite tracking, SATCOM control + 3D laser-based satellite antenna scanning revealed by Hiltron Communications
Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.
SEMPRE’s COO Robert Cleave + CEO Rob Spalding to offer presentations @ Satellite Innovation 2022 + MilSat Symposium 2022
Robert Cleave, the former President of Commercial Launch Services, Lockheed Martin, will be speaking at Satellite Innovation 2022 at 11:30 a.m. on October 12th at 12:15 PST. He will be participating in the “Growth and Diversity of Constellations” panel and will be discussing commercial space and satellite constellations.
Bright Ascension launches their Partner Program
Bright Ascension Ltd. has launched their Partner Program as a key strategic initiative to support its on-going product expansion stage and is already seeing substantial interest. The Partner Program is designed to offer collaboration and create multiple new pathways for commercial companies in the space sector across the globe to...
Mangata Networks selects Honeywell to provide control systems for new satellite constellations
Mangata Networks has selected Honeywell‘s space integrated attitude control system (IACS) in support of its new constellations comprising 32 satellites. Mangata’s new, highly elliptical orbit (HEO) and MEO satellite constellations provide communications and weather monitoring in areas that typically lack in quality internet connectivity. The precision and reliability...
DARPA’s SPCE program to push beyond power limitations in space
Rapidly proliferating smallsats in LEO are expanding space-based capabilities critical to both government and industry. As the subsequent, ever-increasing demand strains operational limitations of LEO satellites, DARPA’s new Space Power Conversion Electronics (SPCE) program seeks greater efficiencies in usable power in the harsh space environment. Space-based power consumption generates...
AE Industrial Partners acquires majority stake in York Space Systems
AE Industrial Partners, LP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in York Space Systems. Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Private Equity Partners also agreed to invest alongside AE Industrial in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. York manufactures and architects LEO, GEO and cislunar spacecraft...
UPDATE 1: NASA’s DART mission can now confirm the asteroid’s motion in space was altered
This imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope from Oct. 8, 2022, shows the debris blasted from the surface of Dimorphos 285 hours after the asteroid was intentionally impacted by NASA’s DART spacecraft on Sept. 26. The shape of that tail has changed over time. Scientists are continuing to study this material and how it moves in space, in order to better understand the asteroid.Credits: NASA/ESA/STScI/Hubble.
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
Comtech awarded million$$ contract for their cSMSC platform
Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) was recently awarded a million$$ contract with a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company for the company’s text messaging platform. Comtech’s containerized Short Messaging Service Center (cSMSC) is a highly reliable, multi-protocol, SMS delivery, cloud-native platform that enables common use cases including person-to-person text messaging,...
The former President + CEO of SES joins E-Space
E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world’s most sustainable LEO network, has appointed Karim Michel Sabbagh to managing director, Europe and Middle East — he will report to E-Space Founder and CEO, Greg Wyler. Sabbagh will oversee all European and Middle...
