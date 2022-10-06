Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO