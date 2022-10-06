Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1: NASA’s DART mission can now confirm the asteroid’s motion in space was altered
This imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope from Oct. 8, 2022, shows the debris blasted from the surface of Dimorphos 285 hours after the asteroid was intentionally impacted by NASA’s DART spacecraft on Sept. 26. The shape of that tail has changed over time. Scientists are continuing to study this material and how it moves in space, in order to better understand the asteroid.Credits: NASA/ESA/STScI/Hubble.
Concert Technologies signs C6 Launch to push their satellites to orbit
Concert Technologies and C6 Launch have a signed a non-exclusive launch services agreement with that company to provide launch services for several of Concert’s satellites to LEO from the Alcântara Space Center — the launches are to occur in 2025 and 2026 with subsequent missions to maintain and expand Concert’s constellation of high-resolution imaging systems.
@ Satellite Innovation — RF-DESIGN to spotlight their RF family of products
RF-DESIGN will be participating in the Satellite Innovation event, occurring during Silicon Valley Space Week, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California — Satellite Innovation runs from October 11th through the 12th. RF-DESIGN will be present in booth #35 and will be offering information regarding their satellite...
Angola’s Angosat-2 to launch from Kazakhstan
Angola’s Anglosat-2, manufactured by Russia, is scheduled to be launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on October 12th, and will replace Angosat-1 that was launch in December of 2017. Angola intends to reduce the lack of connectivity in the country for its citizenry as well as the entire content via the...
SpaceLink receives tech demo contract from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
SpaceLink has been awarded a contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to study how commercial optical ground terminals will integrate into the Near Space Network. The funded study includes a demonstration of end-to-end transport of multi-source data at the SpaceLink gateway in the Mojave Desert. SpaceLink is creating...
Space Foundation releases The Space Report 2022 Q3
Space Foundation has released The Space Report 2022 Q3, which examines key global space workforce data, a recruiting bonanza for the U.S. Space Force, a technological leap to treat astronaut injuries, and a new generation of spacesuits designed to fit 99% of the world’s adults. In a four-part analysis,...
DARPA’s SPCE program to push beyond power limitations in space
Rapidly proliferating smallsats in LEO are expanding space-based capabilities critical to both government and industry. As the subsequent, ever-increasing demand strains operational limitations of LEO satellites, DARPA’s new Space Power Conversion Electronics (SPCE) program seeks greater efficiencies in usable power in the harsh space environment. Space-based power consumption generates...
Advances in LEO satellite tracking, SATCOM control + 3D laser-based satellite antenna scanning revealed by Hiltron Communications
Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot wins Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot has won the Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award at the Seafarers Awards Singapore 2022. Presented in a ceremony at the Regent Singapore hotel on October 6, the award recognizes Inmarsat, provider of global, mobile satellite communications, for its outstanding contribution to crew welfare. With the well-being...
Indra awarded Norwegian Defence Material Agency contract for satellite ground segment implementation
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency has awarded a contract to Indra to implement the satellite communication ground segment that is critical to the management of the Norwegian Armed Forces military operations. The company will be responsible for implementing the X- and Ka-band nodes that will act as a gateway between user terminals at various locations via the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite constellation, one of the most advanced of its kind and with greater capacity for high-speed data exchanges.
