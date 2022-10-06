Read full article on original website
Indra awarded Norwegian Defence Material Agency contract for satellite ground segment implementation
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency has awarded a contract to Indra to implement the satellite communication ground segment that is critical to the management of the Norwegian Armed Forces military operations. The company will be responsible for implementing the X- and Ka-band nodes that will act as a gateway between user terminals at various locations via the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite constellation, one of the most advanced of its kind and with greater capacity for high-speed data exchanges.
@ Satellite Innovation — RF-DESIGN to spotlight their RF family of products
RF-DESIGN will be participating in the Satellite Innovation event, occurring during Silicon Valley Space Week, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California — Satellite Innovation runs from October 11th through the 12th. RF-DESIGN will be present in booth #35 and will be offering information regarding their satellite...
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot wins Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot has won the Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award at the Seafarers Awards Singapore 2022. Presented in a ceremony at the Regent Singapore hotel on October 6, the award recognizes Inmarsat, provider of global, mobile satellite communications, for its outstanding contribution to crew welfare. With the well-being...
AE Industrial Partners acquires majority stake in York Space Systems
AE Industrial Partners, LP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in York Space Systems. Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Private Equity Partners also agreed to invest alongside AE Industrial in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. York manufactures and architects LEO, GEO and cislunar spacecraft...
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
Comtech awarded million$$ contract for their cSMSC platform
Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) was recently awarded a million$$ contract with a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company for the company’s text messaging platform. Comtech’s containerized Short Messaging Service Center (cSMSC) is a highly reliable, multi-protocol, SMS delivery, cloud-native platform that enables common use cases including person-to-person text messaging,...
Space Foundation releases The Space Report 2022 Q3
Space Foundation has released The Space Report 2022 Q3, which examines key global space workforce data, a recruiting bonanza for the U.S. Space Force, a technological leap to treat astronaut injuries, and a new generation of spacesuits designed to fit 99% of the world’s adults. In a four-part analysis,...
Mangata Networks selects Honeywell to provide control systems for new satellite constellations
Mangata Networks has selected Honeywell‘s space integrated attitude control system (IACS) in support of its new constellations comprising 32 satellites. Mangata’s new, highly elliptical orbit (HEO) and MEO satellite constellations provide communications and weather monitoring in areas that typically lack in quality internet connectivity. The precision and reliability...
Bright Ascension launches their Partner Program
Bright Ascension Ltd. has launched their Partner Program as a key strategic initiative to support its on-going product expansion stage and is already seeing substantial interest. The Partner Program is designed to offer collaboration and create multiple new pathways for commercial companies in the space sector across the globe to...
SpaceLink receives tech demo contract from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
SpaceLink has been awarded a contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to study how commercial optical ground terminals will integrate into the Near Space Network. The funded study includes a demonstration of end-to-end transport of multi-source data at the SpaceLink gateway in the Mojave Desert. SpaceLink is creating...
Orbit to present their full MIL-STD maritime SATCOM terminal @ Euronaval 2022
Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) will present their OceanTRx 4MIL maritime SATCOM terminal for the first time, at Euronaval 2022. The terminal’s unique four-frequency-band capability enables simultaneous operation or automatic switching between dual X-/Ka-, Ku-/Ka- and multiple bands, and optional, fast, manual band swapping with multiple BUCs per system. The compact system offers significant space savings in any navy vessel existing today, while delivering extremely high performance.
DARPA’s SPCE program to push beyond power limitations in space
Rapidly proliferating smallsats in LEO are expanding space-based capabilities critical to both government and industry. As the subsequent, ever-increasing demand strains operational limitations of LEO satellites, DARPA’s new Space Power Conversion Electronics (SPCE) program seeks greater efficiencies in usable power in the harsh space environment. Space-based power consumption generates...
Advances in LEO satellite tracking, SATCOM control + 3D laser-based satellite antenna scanning revealed by Hiltron Communications
Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.
