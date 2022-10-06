Marshfield went 3-0 at the second leg of the WVC tournament. Today’s wins ensure an outright conference championship. This is our 3rd conference championship in a row. “I am so incredibly proud of how our team performed today. I don’t know if anyone realizes how hard it is to go and play three best 3 out of 5 conference matches in a row. You need to not only be physically tough but mentally tough as well to win all three matches in 3 set sweeps,” explained Marshfield Head Coach Dawn Sadowska.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO