Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Auburndale Finishes 3-1 at Edgar Volleyball Invite
Auburndale went 3-1 at the Edgar Volleyball Invite. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, bri Weiler had 20 dogs, kimmie Lundgren had 19 digs and Ashlyn Grimm had 31 assists. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 to October 8
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 to October 8!. Also vote: OnFocus Team of the Week, October 2 to October 8. OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 – October 8. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes, Stevens Point Girls Tennis –...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball Spikes Competion at WVC Tournament
Marshfield went 3-0 at the second leg of the WVC tournament. Today’s wins ensure an outright conference championship. This is our 3rd conference championship in a row. “I am so incredibly proud of how our team performed today. I don’t know if anyone realizes how hard it is to go and play three best 3 out of 5 conference matches in a row. You need to not only be physically tough but mentally tough as well to win all three matches in 3 set sweeps,” explained Marshfield Head Coach Dawn Sadowska.
onfocus.news
Medford Girls Take Title at Dells CC Meet, Meredith Richter Earns Medalist Honors
The Medford girls team sweeps the Christmas mountain WI Dells meet on Saturday with a score of 19. Meredith Richter took first overall in the girls’ race. Medford girls raced across the finish in 1st then 2nd -6th back to back only to miss a perfect score by being displaced by one Baraboo girl . Girls JV had number one and number 2 .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Marshfield Native Wins University Rocket League Tournament
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, MN (OnFocus) – Marshfield native and Columbus Catholic Class of 2020 graduate Jonah Keffer just captained the University of Minnesota Rocket League team to a huge tournament win. The victory results in a split of $10,000 in scholarship money between him and his two teammates, Ben Nylund and Braden Raddatz (who go by “Chez” and “Rad” online).
onfocus.news
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
Comments / 0