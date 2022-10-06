Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Indian investors allegedly duped in crypto cloud mining scam
About thirty investors in India have been allegedly duped of US$54,653 through a crypto cloud mining app, local media reported. Investors from Solapur city in India’s Maharashtra state were allegedly duped by fraudsters who lured them to download the CCH Cloud Miner app and put in money for hefty returns, the report said, citing an unidentified police official.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price dips below US$19,000 before climbing back, XRP leads crypto losers
Bitcoin briefly fell below US$19,000 in trading in Asia on Tuesday for the first time this month amid losses across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. XRP led the losers. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,081 at 4 p.m....
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; XRP rises; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index drops amid U.S. regulation changes
The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw little change on the day, with XRP leading gains with a 1.65% rise. Bitcoin slipped 0.02% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,416 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether inched up 0.12% to US$1,317, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rises but remains below US$20,000; Ether gains, XRP leads crypto top 10
Bitcoin has gained slightly but was still trading below US$20,000 on Monday morning in Asia, having fallen below that support line late last week after fluctuating around that level for most of the past month. Ether and the rest of the crypto top 10 by market capitalization also rose slightly, with XRP seeing by far the most gains.
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive moment” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
forkast.news
WazirX wants to integrate India’s digital rupee
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX will look to integrate India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) “if all goes well,” vice president Rajagopal Menon told Forkast in a video interview on Monday. Fast facts. “We would love to onboard the e-rupee and you can buy your favorite Bitcoin on an...
forkast.news
BNB Chain back online after devs deploy update to save funds
The BNB Chain, the blockchain operated by the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance Global Inc., resumed operation at roughly 2:30 p.m. Hong Kong time on Friday after developers deployed a software update to close the exploit used to drain roughly US$100 million from the platform. Transactions were suspended on...
forkast.news
Are NFTs securities? Bored Ape creator Yuga Labs faces SEC probe
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly probing Yuga Labs, Inc., the company behind the top-selling non-fungible token (NFT) collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), for its issuance of the digital assets, according to a Bloomberg report. Fast facts. The report cited a person familiar with the matter...
Gen Z spending on the rise, survey finds. Here's how teens are spending their money – and which brands, products, and e-commerce sites they prefer.
Piper Sandler's latest "Taking Stock with Teens" survey found that Gen Z spending is up 3% and nearly 40% of teens hold part-time jobs.
forkast.news
Google Cloud partners Coinbase for crypto payments, data services
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has formed a strategic Web 3.0 partnership with Google Cloud, the Nasdaq-listed exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers to pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies through the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether, Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Coinbase awarded in-principle license for Singapore
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. received a digital assets license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the firm announced Tuesday. They were granted “in-principle approval” under the Payment Services Act to provide “regulated Digital Payment Token products and services” in Singapore, including “our full suite of retail, institutional and ecosystem products.”
forkast.news
What is the future for cryptocurrency mixers after U.S. sanctions on Tornado Cash?
Cryptocurrency mixers, a software that provides anonymity in crypto transactions, are at the forefront of the latest clash between regulators and the emerging world of digital assets, with legal actions, arrests, counter lawsuits, and North Korean hackers all part of the picture. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
forkast.news
DPRK hackers sneak US$52 mln in crypto into S.Korean exchanges: Chainalysis
Hackers from North Korea have sent around US$52.46 million worth of cryptocurrencies to digital asset exchanges in South Korea since 2019 in an effort to evade sanctions or to launder the money, said Yoon Han-hong, a South Korean lawmaker, on Wednesday. Yoon, a member of the ruling People Power Party,...
forkast.news
Shenzhen leads China in cross-border CBDC transactions: report
Companies in Shenzhen in mainland China made up one-third of the transaction volume in a cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) bridge pilot project, according to a report by Chinese media outlet 21Caijing, citing Shenzhen’s local financial authority. Fast facts. mBridge is a CBDC transaction initiative jointly launched by...
forkast.news
Coinhako aims to grow institutional users, introduces arm for eligible clients
Singapore-based Coinhako cryptocurrency exchange, one of a handful to have a full license to operate in the city-state, has launched “Coinhako Treasures” to offer more products that suit the needs of institutional clients, like corporates and family offices, as it seeks to grow its institutional user base. Fast...
forkast.news
Malaysia’s Blockchain Ambitions
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 11, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Malaysia’s probably flown under your radar, but the country’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation has outlined a roadmap for the nation’s future – and it includes blockchain. We’ll be...
Fed officials worried about ending inflation battle prematurely, minutes show
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance - and then maintain that for some time - in order to meet the U.S. central bank's goal of lowering inflation, a readout of last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday.
forkast.news
Want the next-generation internet? Start legislating for it
The fallout from the Terra-LUNA crash may not be all bad. Think of it as a lesson that has the potential to accelerate the development of enabling new regulation for the cryptocurrency space. From the Lummis-Gillibrand bill in the U.S. to the so-called Digital Asset Basic Act in South Korea, lawmakers are trying to bring more regulatory clarity to crypto — and it’s time for the Web3 community to step up and play its part in helping to design the guardrails for the kind of internet that comes next.
forkast.news
European Parliament agrees on preliminary crypto regulation
The European Parliament passed a preliminary legal framework for the crypto space on Monday that aims to increase standards and requirements for digital asset companies, ahead of a final vote expected soon. Fast facts. EU lawmakers voted heavily in favor of the legal text of both the Markets in Crypto...
