News Now Warsaw
Board Of Works Approves Contracts, Payments & Bidding
During a 40-minute meeting Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a number of contracts and payments and solicitation of bids. Warsaw Police Department Chief Scott D. Whitaker requested the city to enter into an agreement with ordained minister Layne Sumner for $15,000 ($1,000 monthly from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023) to serve as the police chaplain. Sumner has served as the police chaplain for the past decade, Whitaker said, providing services to officers through a number of crises.
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
News Now Warsaw
World Compassion Network Collecting Donations For Hurricane Ian Victims
World Compassion Network is collecting supplies and donations for victims of hurricane Ian. Collection days and times are today, Oct. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
News Now Warsaw
Tippecanoe Valley School Board Accepts $26K Donation
MENTONE – A check for $26,000 presented to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday for Bib’s Billfold will help students, teachers and staff. The money was raised from The 2022 Scott Bibler Sweet Sassy Golf Classic. Stephanie Bibler, wife of the late Scott Bibler, told the Board the...
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
News Now Warsaw
Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC
Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WNDU
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
News Now Warsaw
Bike Rodeo Held At Sacred Heart
A tradition that started in the early 1990s at Atwood Elementary School by the Noon Optimist Club is growing. The rodeo moved to Jefferson Elementary School in 2006 and was held annually. Last May, a rodeo was held at Warsaw Community Church, adding more schools hosting: Jefferson, Claypool and Eisenhower elementaries.
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
WANE-TV
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
WNDU
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Agriculture Students Make History
(La Porte, IN) - Two students in agriculture classes sponsored by Future Farmers of America are the first from La Porte High School to serve as FFA District 1 officers. Jackson Wainscott and Zoey Parrett Hoch said they've learned better communication and leadership skills from the experience. Wainscott, a senior,...
abc57.com
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
