During a 40-minute meeting Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a number of contracts and payments and solicitation of bids. Warsaw Police Department Chief Scott D. Whitaker requested the city to enter into an agreement with ordained minister Layne Sumner for $15,000 ($1,000 monthly from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023) to serve as the police chaplain. Sumner has served as the police chaplain for the past decade, Whitaker said, providing services to officers through a number of crises.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO