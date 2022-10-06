On the early morning hours of October 10, 2022, two individuals broke into Buckeye Beverage, 647 Wagner Avenue, and stole numerous items while also causing damage to the business. Patrol Officers and detectives were able to follow items of evidence left at the scene which led them to a residence several blocks away where a search warrant was conducted. As a result of the search warrant, stolen items from this incident were recovered and two arrests were made. Paul Brown and Robert Feitshans were arrested and are facing felony charges for their involvement in the incident.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO