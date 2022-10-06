Read full article on original website
Darke County Rabbit Committee is hosting a Quarter auction for the Bucklew family
The Darke County Rabbit Committee is hosting a Quarter auction on Sunday, October 23, 2022 for the family of Karen Bucklew, who passed away on September 29, 2022 unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Karen Bucklew volunteered...
Cancer Association of Darke County Fundraiser
Cancer Association of Darke County is holding a fundraiser and will be selling pizzas, cookies, tenderloins and pretzels. The proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help Darke County cancer patients. Your help is needed to make this successful in order to continue to support local residents who are battling a difficult illness.
Edison State to Host Recruiting Your Future Event for Employers
The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College will host Recruiting Your Future on Wednesday, November 9, from 7:30–11 a.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. Held in partnership with the Ohio College Tech Prep-West Region, this free event will help...
Darke County GOP to host annual Hog Roast
GREENVILLE, OH ─ The Darke County Republican Party will host its annual GOP Hog Roast Sunday, October 16 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Coliseum. The event starts at 3:30 and is free to the public. This annual tradition is an important forecast for the November elections. Many...
Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home
3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
North Star American Legion Auxiliary Oct. 22 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Make a commitment to helping cancer patients and honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating at the North Star American Legion Auxiliary community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Star Community Center, 125 E. Star Road, Rossburg.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 10/11
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-372-2022): Examination and Allowance of Bills. Expense Requests Darke Co. Commissioners and Treasurer. Agreement btwn DC Local Emergency Planning Committee & DC Office of Homeland Security & EMA. Resolution (R-373-2022):...
EverHeart Hospice Announces their “Compassion Coordinator”
EverHeart Hospice is proud to announce their newest “team member” Everett Beary who will serve as the agency’s Compassion Coordinator. Everett will be helping the team at EverHeart Hospice fulfill their mission of honoring life with trusted care. Everett is originally from Teddy, Kentucky and has relocated...
Lady Wave win 3-0 on Senior Night
Lady Wave Seniors and their teammates enjoyed a final home match with a convincing 3-0 win vs the Lady Pirates of West Carrollton. Thank you to Seniors Kylie, Lauren, Ella, Alaina & Samantha for their commitment & contribution to the Greenville Volleyball program. We have one final road match at...
Fatal crash under Darke County Sheriff’s investigation
On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of...
Two arrests made in breaking and entering incident
On the early morning hours of October 10, 2022, two individuals broke into Buckeye Beverage, 647 Wagner Avenue, and stole numerous items while also causing damage to the business. Patrol Officers and detectives were able to follow items of evidence left at the scene which led them to a residence several blocks away where a search warrant was conducted. As a result of the search warrant, stolen items from this incident were recovered and two arrests were made. Paul Brown and Robert Feitshans were arrested and are facing felony charges for their involvement in the incident.
