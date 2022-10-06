Read full article on original website
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Kalkine : Which Industry is thriving amidst the fears of recession?
The fears of recession have gripped various industries over the world. With global tumbling on multiple instances and industries shaking up, diverse industries and businesses are grappling with dire possibilities. But the sky looks pretty clear for the superyacht industry. Well, how is it faring? In this segment we explore the same.
Arcadia (ASX:AM7) buoyed on latest drilling at Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Clay Project
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) has reported an encouraging update from drilling at the Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Clay Project. The company has reported similar lithology at the first auger hole drilled at the Madube Pan to that of the Eden Pan. Intersected green clay units are 44% thicker than the Eden Lithium Pan’s...
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine : Which ASX solar, biotech, energy stocks to watch during this bear market
In this we cover: Origin Energy (ASX: ORG), Santos (ASX:STO) and CSL (ASX:CSL). A bear market could be described as a period when the market or any asset has a significant price drop. Generally, a bear market is described when any asset or security loses 20 per cent or more in its price from the recent highs. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine : How are nickel mining stocks performing amid the green transition?
The discourse around climate change has given a way for the world to reassess some of the major practices that take place and nickel mining is certainly one of them. The current discourse unfolding has very well highlighted the perils of extracting nickel. Australia is one of the producers of this metal. But the country is currently taking a step towards a green transition and implementing reforms. But in light of this significant discourse taking centre stage, how are some of the nickel mining stocks in the country performing? We explore the same in this segment.
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
Kalkine : Australian Performance of Services Index falls in September
The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Services Index is a leading indicator of services activity in the Australian economy. It is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the movement of indices for sales, new business, deliveries, inventories and employment with varying weights. A reading above 50 points indicates that the services activity is expanding and growing but on the contrary, below 50, it means that its declining.
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%
In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch this week
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) noted a jump of over five per cent in its Q2 FY22 revenue. Delta Air (NYSE: DAL) would report its financial results on October 13, at 10 am EDT. Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp are likely to post their earnings this week. The third quarter earnings...
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
ASX 200 closes slightly lower; energy leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (11 October), losing 0.34% to end at 6,645.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.81% and 8.97% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the biggest loser, closing 1.59% lower followed by IT sector which ended 0.96% down.
Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia
Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
Raiden (ASX:RDN) reports Ni-Cu sulphide intercepts at B1 deposit post exciting drilling at B2
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN|DAX:YM4) has commenced drilling at the B1 deposit of the Mt Sholl Project, following completion of drilling at B2 where 17 of 17 holes intersected Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation. The initial two diamond core holes at B1 have also struck nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation lying over significant widths and at...
C29 Metals (ASX: C29) ups its game at Stadlers with airborne geophysics for high-quality aeromagnetic data
C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) is soon going to conduct an airborne geophysics survey at its Stadlers project. The survey will facilitate identification of new exploration targets while enhancing the company’s understanding of the relation between structure and mineralisation at Stadlers. The project-wide survey beginning 13 October should take...
ASX 200 falls at open; St Barbara, Silver Lake slip over 6%
Australian share market opened lower on Monday. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.50 points, or 0.18%, to 6,750.30. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.54%. Australian share market opened lower on Monday tracking weak cues from Wall Street which saw another sell-off last...
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
Kalkine : ASX opened flat | General Motors in collab with QLD Pacific Metals
General Motors Holdings and Queensland Pacific Metals form a strategic collaboration. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has bought a 25% interest in the Geoscience Australia property in Canberra.
