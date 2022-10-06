Read full article on original website
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Kalkine : Australian Performance of Services Index falls in September
The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Services Index is a leading indicator of services activity in the Australian economy. It is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the movement of indices for sales, new business, deliveries, inventories and employment with varying weights. A reading above 50 points indicates that the services activity is expanding and growing but on the contrary, below 50, it means that its declining.
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
Raiden (ASX:RDN) continues to strike Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at Mt Sholl
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN|DAX:YM4) has completed its planned drilling operation at the B2 deposit of the Mt Sholl project. All 17 holes have intercepted massive nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation, indicating the presence of a near-surface, robust body of mineralisation, which remains open along strike and at depth. Assays for initial batches from...
Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%
In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
Arcadia (ASX:AM7) announces regional scale airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey for Namibian lithium brines project
Arcadia Minerals has partnered with NRG Exploration for an electromagnetic survey over its Bitterwasser Lithium Brines Project. The survey will be aimed towards getting top-quality airborne data for detecting brine deposits, identifying sub-basins and total basin depths for lithium-endowed brine pools, etc. The survey will cover a large portion of...
Senior cabinet minister claims winter blackouts highly unlikely
National Grid had recently warned that there might be planned power cuts over winter. Senior cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has claimed that the chances of facing blackouts are extremely low. Zahawi confirmed that the £14 million public information campaign about energy conservation would not be carried out. National Grid...
Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) launches Restricted Shares Scheme for senior management
AGL has announce its 2022 Restricted Shares Scheme. The company has started the scheme to incentivise senior management. Under the scheme, AGL employees will receive restricted shares in the company. Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) is New Zealand-based recruitment company consisting of four units- Madison, AWF, Absolute IT, and JacksonStone & Partners....
Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia
Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
UK market remains nervous as gilt yields rise
UK Market: The UK market was trading in red as investors were nervous over volatility in the market following the rising borrowing costs for the government. At around 1:30 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading 0.1% lower while the FTSE 250 was trading more than half percentage point down. The government's long-term borrowing costs have hit record highs after the Bank of England's £65bn bailout to induce stability in the financial markets.
A look at recent updates shared by ASX-listed hydrogen companies
A study by ARENA (Australian Renewable Energy Agency) indicates the potential demand of hydrogen by 2040. Hydrogen, in Australia, is mainly used as a raw material for industrial processes. This piece discusses the updates shared by AGL, FHE, HZR, PH2 and SPN. Hydrogen is a chemical that can be produced...
Kalkine : ASX opened flat | General Motors in collab with QLD Pacific Metals
General Motors Holdings and Queensland Pacific Metals form a strategic collaboration. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has bought a 25% interest in the Geoscience Australia property in Canberra.
Homes to be marketed by early November for Christmas sale
Potential homeowners hoping to sell by Christmas might need to put their properties on the market by early November. It took 52 days on average for the sale of homes last year, as per the property website HomeOwners Alliance. It is also speculated that the rising mortgage rates may lead...
