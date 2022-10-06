ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10

As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drums, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Education
Digital Collegian

Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance

While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Chang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cons#Rapid Transit#Linus College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy