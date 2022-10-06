Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10
As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
Digital Collegian
‘They have more demand’ | Ticket gouging, reselling Penn State football tickets in the eyes of buyers
Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students. When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College’s Allen Street Pizza serves up a panoply of pizza | Review
Allen Street Pizza has opened shop to serve up a variety of menu munchies and delicious deals. With its name nodding to its location, Allen Street Pizza can be found on South Allen Street, sandwiched between Sauly Boy’s and the retailer Connections. With many pizza places populating the downtown...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance
While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar announces new children's book, donations to youth football
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar has turned heads for his hot start on the field, and now, he’s beginning to spread his name off of it. Allar announced Monday that the proceeds of his children’s book, “The Men in Black,” will be donated to Medina Youth Gridiron Football in Ohio.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares for final regular season home games against Wisconsin, Michigan
Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this week for its last two home games of the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off a road win against Maryland, which snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and improved its conference record to 3-2-1. Junior Natalie Wilson netted her first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works back into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after split weekend in Big Ten
Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings. The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
‘This is everyone’s fight’ | State College community ‘defend choice’ at second annual Reproductive Justice March
Chants of “ban off our bodies,” “we won’t go back” and “our bodies, our choice” echoed down College Avenue on Saturday at the second annual Reproductive Justice March. The rally, held at 1 p.m. in front of the Allen Street Gates, was sponsored...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces ABC will broadcast White Out against Minnesota
Penn State's White Out with Minnesota officially has its broadcast location. The Nittany Lions announced Monday morning via Instagram that the White Out against the Golden Gophers will be on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. This will be the blue and white's second game on ABC this season...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces all themes for its 2022-23 home games
Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign. The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey seeing freshman additions step up early
Penn State got off to a scorching start to its season after a pair of victories over Canisius last weekend. The team generated 12 goals over the pair of contests, and there were a lot of major contributors who made that happen. Two players who made obvious impacts were Ashton...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer senior forward Liam Butts takes home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday. Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern. The senior forward is second on the team with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to keep momentum going in home-and-home series with Mercyhurst
Fresh off of a clean sweep of Canisius, Penn State is looking to keep the wins rolling in. After a highly physical, up-tempo series against the visiting Golden Griffins, the Nittany Lions look to their two-game series against Mercyhurst, which will include the squad’s first away game. The Lakers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey star forward Sophia Gladieux wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After impressive performances against Iowa and Lafayette, Sophia Gladieux picked up a conference weekly award. Gladieux was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in both competitions this past weekend — with the Iowa game going into overtime, and the Lafayette game going to double-overtime.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey picks up 1st USCHO ranking of 2022-23 campaign, slides in at No. 20
All it took was one week for Penn State to get national recognition. The blue and white were ranked No. 20 in the USCHO’s poll after a 2-0 start to the season. The Nittany Lions defeated Canisius in back-to-back contests last weekend, totaling 12 goals across the pair of games.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins in double overtime despite subpar offensive performance against Lafayette
Fresh off a big-time win against No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 Penn State came out sluggish against unranked Lafayette. The Nittany Lions found a way to prevail, beating the Leopards 2-1 in overtime, but it wasn’t pretty. “Every game is an opportunity to compete, and we have to bring...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball moves down AVCA poll following loss to Ohio State, sweep of Illinois
After a comeback fell short against No. 6 Ohio State, Penn State rebounded with a win Sunday against Illinois, warding off a big drop in the rankings. With the AVCA top 25 released, the Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 and currently have a 14-3 overall record. Sitting...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after 2 consecutive overtime victories
Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost. Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after...
