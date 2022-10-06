ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

By Vance Cariaga
 8 days ago
Zinkevych / iStock.com

Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits and a decline in the cost of Medicare Part B premiums.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $164.90 in 2023, down from $170.10 in 2022 — the first decline in a decade. The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will fall to $226 in 2023 from $233 in 2022.

Those cheaper premiums and deductibles will coincide with what will be the highest COLA in decades. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the adjustment should be 8.5% or higher in 2023, up from 5.9% in 2022 and the biggest hike since an 11.2% increase in 1981. The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the official 2023 COLA in mid-October, following the September 2022 inflation numbers.

Even if the 2023 COLA is on the low end of projections, at 8.5%, it would translate into an extra $130 or so a month for the typical Social Security beneficiary. That’s based on the average monthly benefit for all recipients, which was $1,546.59 as of August 2022, according to the SSA.

Retirees who claim both Social Security and Medicare typically see their Part B premiums taken out of their Social Security checks, The Motley Fool reported, which will contribute to even higher Social Security benefits in 2023.

The one-two punch of a much higher COLA and lower Medicare Part B premiums is something “we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the non-partisan Senior Citizens League, told The Motley Fool.

And it comes at a good time for retirees, many of whom have been hit hard by soaring inflation and rising health care costs.

“[It] can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars,” Johnson said.

About the Author

Comments / 28

George Krug
8d ago

it still doesn't equal what our elected officials in Washington gave themselves a ten percent increase in pay which resulted in thousands of dollars per month while we get a hand full of pennies

Reply(1)
29
Justplaintired
8d ago

This is such BS. This will not pay nor catch up anything. I will still be throwing bills in the air and paying which one falls first. And being able to fix car or home! 🤣 Government folks need to come live with me for a week. Just my opinion.

Reply(4)
23
Danny boom botz
8d ago

If they are proposing in the area of 8.7% increase, it will not cover the ACTUAL 22% increase in daily living costs we have experienced in the last year.THEY ARE CHEATING US BY FUDGING THE INFLATION CALCULATION !!!

Reply(1)
18
