Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North

Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). "He's gotta really be able to spin the ball," Jones said. "We'll start working on that...

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO