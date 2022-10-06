Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds
Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
wisr680.com
Seneca Valley Readying For Homecoming
Seneca Valley is getting ready for Homecoming festivities later this week. A Homecoming Carnival will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at the district’s secondary campus with food booths and game booths. The Homecoming Parade then gets underway at 7 p.m. with the Raider Marching Band, local fire trucks, and...
wisr680.com
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
wisr680.com
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
wisr680.com
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
wisr680.com
Concordia Offering Grief Support Groups
Those who are experiencing the loss of someone close to them are invited to attend a gathering in Cabot later this week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free 90 minute Grief Support Groups beginning at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through November 16th at the Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments. This...
wisr680.com
Women Shaping Our Region Panel Happening This Week
A notable panel of women in the region will be meeting in Cranberry Township later this week to discuss the role women play in the county. It’s the third annual “Women Shaping Our Region” this Thursday at the Regional Learning Alliance. The panel consists of seven women in executive and leadership positions in the regions, including U.S. District Judge Maryilyn Horan.
wisr680.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
wisr680.com
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
wisr680.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
wisr680.com
Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend
The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
wisr680.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
wisr680.com
Mastriano Schedules Stop In Butler
The Republican candidate for governor is making a stop in Butler this week. State Senator Doug Mastriano will be at the Butler Airport Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. According to his website, he will be speaking in Hangar C3 at the airport in Penn Township. Registration is necessary and can...
wisr680.com
Gas Prices Jump After OPEC Decision
Gas prices jumped up both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a dime over the past week to reach $4.01 per gallon.
wisr680.com
Mars Confirms Data Leaked Online In Cybersecurity Attack
The Mars Area School Board is providing tools to assist administrators with the ongoing investigation into a cyber security incident last month. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members approved the extension of an agreement with consultant company Arete as well as the purchase of software called SentinelOne at a cost not to exceed $40,000 annually.
