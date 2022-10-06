Read full article on original website
Lam Research Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) dropped by a staggering 15.85% in 7 days from $400.08 to $336.67 at 13:26 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.32% to $10,575.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 04:11 EST on Monday, 10 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.93, 7.9% up since the last session’s close. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.21% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.88 and 2.84% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.02.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 10 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,268.02, 8.46% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.42% up from its trailing 30 days...
Palladium Futures Bearish By 8% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:50 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,144.00 and 8.04% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1202, 99.99% below its average volume of 6284541396.83. Palladium Range.
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,601.73, 5.72% down since the last session’s close. Why is Nikkei 225 Index Going Down?. The Japanese stock market is very sensitive to world events and...
EUR/GBP Pressured Under 0.8800 As Traders Await UK Employment Data: 0.87% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP holds lower ground near 0.8772, keeping the previous day’s pullback ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Tuesday. Other than the cautious mood before the key catalysts, recent measures from the UK government and the Bank of England (BOE), as well as fears surrounding the bloc, also exert downside pressure on the cross-currency pair.
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
Zai Lab Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) slid 8.33% to $28.19 at 15:37 EST on Tuesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.41% to $10,393.35, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
V.F. Corporation Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) slid by a staggering 31.03% in 30 days from $41.09 to $28.34 at 23:22 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.76% to $13,693.57, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 116,345.88, 6.63% up since the last session’s close. IBOVESPA Range. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.51% up from its trailing 14 days low of $106,244.00 and...
CBOE Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 12 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 33.50, 3.24% up since the last session’s close. The CBOE Index is a measure of market volatility. It’s calculated by aggregating the weighted prices of S&P 500 index options. The index does not provide a complete picture of the market, however. When it goes up, it shows that investors are fearful about making an investment.
QuantumScape Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) slid by a staggering 30.75% in 30 days from $11.45 to $7.93 at 14:37 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
Platinum Futures Over 3% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:04 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, Platinum (PL) is at $888.00 and 3.4% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 405, 99.99% below its average volume of 13519526458.62. Platinum Range. Regarding...
Silver Price Will Suffer More Losses If It Falls Below $19: (SI) Bearish By 7% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:52 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, Silver (SI) is at $19.09 and 7.69% down since the last session’s close. Silver continues losing ground for the third straight day. The white metal could extend its slide on a break under $18.90, told strategists at TD Securities report.
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Monday, 10 October, Corn (ZC) is at $691.00 and 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 26897, 71.91% below its average volume of 95766.25. Corn Range. Concerning...
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Annaly Capital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.18% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Annaly Capital jumping 11.18% to $16.81 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.62% to $13,608.09, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Copper Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.41 and 3.54% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11103, 99.99% below its average volume of 17597251679. Copper Range. Regarding...
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 18% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 18.77% in 7 days from $7.51 to $6.10 at 15:33 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.41% to $10,393.35, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
