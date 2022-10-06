NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs against Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games. Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn't require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report. PJ Walker -- who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina -- likely will get the...
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive end Efe Obada (97) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) out several games
New England Patriots starting running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Harris is still undergoing tests to determine the severity, per the report. Harris sustained the injury early New England's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He played just six snaps, rushing the ball four times for 11 yards. Harris has 257 yards rushing and three touchdowns in five starts this season. He has rushed for 1,889 yards and 20 TDs in 32 career games (30 starts), all with the Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Second-year RB Rhamondre Stevenson likely would start in Harris' absence. He has 372 yards rushing and a TD, having played 59 percent of the snap counts in five combined games this season. Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. is also on the active roster. The Patriots (2-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (2-3) on Sunday. --Field Level Media
