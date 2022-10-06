NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA…
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
The defense earned the only failing mark, but there was plenty of blame to go around after Green Bay fell to New York in London.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on…
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints
Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out…
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a passes for a touch down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny…
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive end Efe Obada (97) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory…
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
680
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0