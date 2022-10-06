Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North

Related
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive end Efe Obada (97) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory…
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter…
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA…
Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on…
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by…
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
The defense earned the only failing mark, but there was plenty of blame to go around after Green Bay fell to New York in London.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints
Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit:…
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out…
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a passes for a touch down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny…
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson checks the balls before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Brownspre 2
