Mr. Mervin Ray Collier, age 84, of Salem, passed away Monday, October 10 at Salem Crossing. Mr. Collier was born February 22, 1938 in Champaign, Illinois the son of Harry I. and Verna M. Chastain Collier. He was the owner of Merv’s TV Service. He was a member of Westview Christian Church where he served as Elder and Deacon. He was the author of The Cathedral of the Dammed.

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO