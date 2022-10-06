Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North

Changes are coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not just to make a change. To put it another way, loquacious head coach Mike Tomlin offered this analogy on Tuesday to those clamoring for him to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I'm open to it," Tomlin said of making changes to the offense. "And I remain open to it. But I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage." Pressed in his players-day-off press conference Tuesday, Tomlin didn't offer a ringing endorsement of Canada or his floundering offense. Asking how confident he is in Canada's game-planning...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO