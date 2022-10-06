NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
