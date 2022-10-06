Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North

Related
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
NFL・
Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
Steelers, Mike Tomlin not willing to 'shoot a hostage'
Changes are coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not just to make a change. To put it another way, loquacious head coach Mike Tomlin offered this analogy on Tuesday to those clamoring for him to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I'm open to it," Tomlin said of making changes to the offense. "And I remain open to it. But I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage." Pressed in his players-day-off press conference Tuesday, Tomlin didn't offer a ringing endorsement of Canada or his floundering offense. Asking how confident he is in Canada's game-planning...
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,...
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs
Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday. Kelce became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise's single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit. ...
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season with a broken left fibula. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Penny will require surgery to repair damage to his fibula and tibia. Penny will have the surgery Tuesday morning, according to NFL Network. Penny was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 39-32 loss at New Orleans and was carted to the locker room. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a passes for a touch down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
