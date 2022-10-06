NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants

Related
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Yankees vs Guardians: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions
Hot at the right time, Cleveland carries a 26-6 record over the past 32 games into the first game of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. The New York Yankees take on the Guardians in Game 1 (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS) to open their sixth postseason series all-time. CALL ON THE JUDGE ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass as offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs against Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games. Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn't require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report. PJ Walker -- who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina -- likely will get the...
Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn't good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver...
