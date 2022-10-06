Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North

Related
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges," the KCPD said in its report. Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel...
Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears
Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night's visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their Week 6 clash with the Bears. "It's definitely a must-win," Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We're 1-4. I don't know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a good season." Washington has lost by nine, 16, 15 and four points since edging the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. Next comes a challenge from a young Bears team that squandered a late lead in a road loss to Minnesota but might finally be feeling optimistic...
Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn't good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver...
Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Steelers, Mike Tomlin not willing to 'shoot a hostage'
Changes are coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not just to make a change. To put it another way, loquacious head coach Mike Tomlin offered this analogy on Tuesday to those clamoring for him to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I'm open to it," Tomlin said of making changes to the offense. "And I remain open to it. But I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage." Pressed in his players-day-off press conference Tuesday, Tomlin didn't offer a ringing endorsement of Canada or his floundering offense. Asking how confident he is in Canada's game-planning...
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise "over the hump." Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs
Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday. Kelce became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise's single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a passes for a touch down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.
Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). ...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
