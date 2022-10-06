Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone honored Amy Johns and Paul Bandy (above) and Heath Braddock with Public Service Awards on Oct. 5 for their fast action on June 22 to rescue swimmer Steve Bruemmer (right) after he was bitten by a shark while swimming at Lovers Point. On Oct. 6, Bruemmer and his wife, Brita Bruemmer (far left), hosted a celebration of appreciation for the many people, including these heroic rescuers, first responders and healthcare workers who assisted in his survival and continuing recovery. “Without a doubt, Paul, Amy and Heath took heroic actions to save Steve’s life and definitely put themselves in harm’s way,” Madalone said. Photographed by Sharen Carey.

