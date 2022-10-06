Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC
Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
News Now Warsaw
Bike Rodeo Held At Sacred Heart
A tradition that started in the early 1990s at Atwood Elementary School by the Noon Optimist Club is growing. The rodeo moved to Jefferson Elementary School in 2006 and was held annually. Last May, a rodeo was held at Warsaw Community Church, adding more schools hosting: Jefferson, Claypool and Eisenhower elementaries.
News Now Warsaw
TCU Employees Give Back During Day Of Giving
About 14 employees from Teachers Credit Union’s two Warsaw locations spent four hours Monday volunteering at Combined Community Services, 195 Mariners Drive, Warsaw, during TCU’s Day of Giving event. TCU previously hosted its Day of Giving single-day, corporatewide days of service in 2018 and 2019. This is the...
News Now Warsaw
Tippecanoe Valley School Board Accepts $26K Donation
MENTONE – A check for $26,000 presented to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday for Bib’s Billfold will help students, teachers and staff. The money was raised from The 2022 Scott Bibler Sweet Sassy Golf Classic. Stephanie Bibler, wife of the late Scott Bibler, told the Board the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Now Warsaw
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Is Oct. 15-16
ETNA GREEN – The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 W. CR 25S, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support the club’s multiple missions for Kosciusko County, according to a provided news release. The annual shoot is held to support the Kosciusko County Shrine Club.
News Now Warsaw
World Compassion Network Collecting Donations For Hurricane Ian Victims
World Compassion Network is collecting supplies and donations for victims of hurricane Ian. Collection days and times are today, Oct. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
News Now Warsaw
Board Of Works Approves Contracts, Payments & Bidding
During a 40-minute meeting Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a number of contracts and payments and solicitation of bids. Warsaw Police Department Chief Scott D. Whitaker requested the city to enter into an agreement with ordained minister Layne Sumner for $15,000 ($1,000 monthly from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023) to serve as the police chaplain. Sumner has served as the police chaplain for the past decade, Whitaker said, providing services to officers through a number of crises.
Comments / 0